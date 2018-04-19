King’s Lynn Stars boss excited for start of season

King’s Lynn Stars team boss Dale Allitt is looking to finally see some speedway action tomorrow with the predicted arrival of better weather.

Following four postponements the Tru Plant Stars’ opening Premiership meeting will be at home to Belle Vue Aces (7.30pm) at the Adrian Flux Arena – and they have a tough 24-hour baptism when also travelling to champions Swindon on Thursday.

A frustrated Allitt said: “Everyone is looking forward to blowing off some cobwebs. It does look like the weather is picking up.

“Hopefully we will try to get some action in. It’s been a long time since we’ve been in action.

“It’s been frustrating for everyone. We had the last of our training camps on March 24 and 25 and by the time of the next meeting it will be three-and-a-half to four weeks.

“It has been frustrating, but equally everyone is of the same opinion that there’s no point putting on racing when it’s not right for riders and spectators.

“As Buster (club boss Keith Chapman) said, last week the car parks were no good and waterlogged. It’s better to wait for good weather.

“I was talking to Peter Adams (Wolves, about the rain-offs) last week, and the trouble is you forget the bad years. I don’t know if it’s the worst start to a season but it must be up there with the amount of matches in the sport affected.

“Belle Vue did very well at King’s Lynn last year and they have kept the core of their team with Craig Cook and Max Fricke. It will be tough, but all the teams look good this year.”

Belle Vue will, of course, be missing ex-Star Stevie Worrall and the Aces say they are in no hurry to sign a long-term replacement.

Great Britain ace Worrall fractured tibia and fibula just under the knee in Scunthorpe’s Championship Shield win over Redcar on April 6.

n Lynn No.8 Josh Bailey scored 10 points in the first British Under-21 semi-final at Eastbourne.

Bailey’s fifth place meant the 20-year-old sealed one of the seven qualifying places available from each meeting, with Stars captain Robert Lambert already seeded to the final.