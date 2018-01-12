King’s Lynn Stars boss welcomes return of duo

King’s Lynn Stars team boss Dale Allitt has welcomed the return of Lewis Kerr to ride for his hometown club.

Robert Lambert has signed on for a fifth successive season and is joined by the talented Kerr, who returns to the Adrian Flux Arena.

Allitt said: “With Robert and Lewis alongside Thomas Jorgensen (already announced), it’s a very positive start to team-building.

“As well as having a strong determination for victory and success, those three riders also love to put on a show which is great for everyone involved.

“These two are not only hugely talented speedway riders, but they’re also very popular characters at King’s Lynn who will be great for team spirit,” Allitt said.

“We also have great belief in Lewis and it’s great to have him back. Lewis has made an incredible comeback from his horrible accident in 2015 and we believe that Lewis is back to his winning form again.

“He’s another product of our Young Stars academy and I think it’s fair to say he has been greatly missed while he’s been away.

“Lewis reminded us exactly of what he is capable of, and of his liking for the Adrian Flux Arena, when he scored double figures for Somerset in front of the TV cameras towards the back-end of last season.

“He lives literally just down the road from the track, so he too is a local favourite, and his starting position within the team could be significant for us.”

The Stars are expected to announce another two new faces at the end of next week as they continue to build for what promises to be an exciting 2018 campaign.

Last week, the club announced the arrival of new co-promoter Robin Brundle who is expected to bring some exciting new initiatives to the Adrian Flux Arena before the start of the season.