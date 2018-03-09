King’s Lynn Stars ‘fighting fit’ following second training camp

King’s Lynn Speedway riders have shown significant improvement at the end of their second training camp as they attempt to hit the ground running for the start of the new season.

Although there is still work to be done, the club’s riders have made remarkable progress as they look to gain a mental and physical edge over the rest of their rivals in the 2018 SGB Premiership.

Improvement has been shown in a number of areas, including skin fold measurements and body weight, reaction tests, hydration levels and recovery times.

The club’s management and coaching team are delighted with the early results and club owner Keith Chapman revealed that

Chapman, who is also chairman of the BSPA, said: “The training camps, combined with the ongoing performance management, do represent a significant investment in time and money by the club.

“But they are commitments I am prepared to make especially when we can already see such positive change.”

“The dedication and commitment to the training programme could not have been better evidenced than on Saturday morning, eight of the nine riders (including two Young Stars) safely navigated their way through the snow to join the team training camp at the Adrian Flux Arena.

“Despite his very best efforts, Thomas Jorgensen was unable to beat the snow drifts that even snow ploughs couldn’t budge near to his home.”

Team coaches Paul Suggitt and Chris Neville completed a full appraisal of each rider’s key performance measurements before comparing them to the start of Camp 1.

In just the space of a month, the changes to each rider’s body form are already clearly visible.

This is a real testament to hard work and focus on each rider’s individual target areas.

The team then relocated to Heros Fitness, where the coaches once again measured and recorded each rider’s key performance areas across varying work and heart rates.

These measurements were also taken across a number of disciplines which serves to inform the level of improvement or otherwise.

Coaches and riders agree the next desired targets if they are to be race ready for the first meeting of the season on April 4.

The competitive element was raised further when riders were measured for reaction times through a series of lights over a number of sessions.

Co-Lynn promoter Robin Brundle said: “This weekend we have seen the start of the transition from a group of nine successful speedway riders in to a team in search of success again in 2018.

“The work ethic and dedication of the riders to achieve personal improvement is comparable with anything found in top flight sport.

“There is still work to be done and improvements to be made by the time we reach the third training camp at the end of the month.

“The biggest gap to close is in reaction times and the leadership are now assessing how we will accelerate this programme.”

Brundle added: “The snow curtailed any track time at this training camp so our on-track performance analysis will now be condensed in to training camp three, which will be conducted behind closed doors.

“We would like to add our sincere thanks to all our sponsors and business partners whose support is invaluable to the club

“Keith and I would like to wish our fellow co-promoter Dale Allitt a speedy recovery from the flu virus that prevented him from attending the training camp.”

The Stars begin their home season on April 4.