King’s Lynn Stars look to land a knockout blow at Leicester

King’s Lynn Stars boss Dale Allitt can’t wait to see Niels-Kristian Iversen back in the team on Monday.

Allitt’s men head to Leicester for the first leg of their Knockout Cup tie (7.30pm) with Danish icon Iversen making a return to the club after sitting out British racing last year.

And Allitt has revealed how snapping up Iversen was top priority as the Tru Plant Stars look to go on a good cup run as well as targeting a play-off place.

“We all had some input into the team and I said to Keith Chapman (club owner) when we first started discussions I wanted to see Niels back,” he said.

“Niels is an out and out number one, and I think we really missed him last year. I am really pleased he is back because he really gives you confidence going into the first race of each meeting.”

Allitt is also pleased to have talented youngster Robert Lambert as skipper.

“I spoke to Robert and offered him the captaincy and he was very pleased,” he said. “He’s very enthusiastic about taking on the role and I’m sure he’ll do a good job for us.”

Kasper Andersen is handed his British Speedway debut for Lynn and Ty Proctor makes his Tru Plant Stars bow.

Leicester have built a strong side with Slovakian Grand Prix star Martin Vaculik leading the way and they have brought in Hans Andersen from Poole, one of the most experienced riders in the league.

Polish prospect Krystian Pieszczek, who is from the same stable as former World Champion Tomasz Gollob, is also with the Lions in his first season of British racing.

The return leg at the Adrian Flux Arena takes place on Wednesday.

Leicester Lions: Martin Vaculik, Josh Bates R/R, Danny King, Krystian Pieszczek, Hans Andersen, James Sarjeant, Kyle Newman.

King’s Lynn Stars: Niels-Kristian Iversen, Lewis Rose, Ty Proctor, Thomas Jorgensen, Robert Lambert, Kasper Andersen, Lewis Kerr.