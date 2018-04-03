King’s Lynn Stars move quickly to rearrange fixtures

The King’s Lynn Stars have moved quickly to rearrange their cup tie with Leicester at the Adrian Flux Arena.

Tru Plant Stars boss Dale Allitt has confirmed the clubs have agreed to make the Premiership meeting scheduled for May 16 a Knockout Cup tie with Wednesday’s meeting washed out.

It means the sides will meet over two weeks to decide who makes the semi-finals with the first leg at Leicester on Monday, May 7.

King’s Lynn co-promoter Keith Chapman said: “It’s a major disappointment for us all to start the season like this but it’s not just us, every club seems to have been hit.

“We didn’t want to try and get Wednesday on with a serious risk it wouldn’t go ahead, we want to start the season on a good track with a big crowd and that wouldn’t happen this Wednesday.

“We made an early decision to minimise inconvenience for everyone and got the message out there quickly.

“Now we have to look forward to our first home meeting of the season against Wolverhampton next Wednesday, April 11.

That will be a terrific meeting because Wolverhampton are regarded as play-off material once again.

“They’ve got riders in their team who love riding this track, so it should be a good night of racing and we look forward to welcoming everyone for that.”

Fixture changes in summary

Monday, May 7: Leicester Lions v King’s Lynn Stars, now Knockout Cup, not Premiership.

Wednesday, May 16: King’s Lynn Stars v Leicester Lions, now Knockout Cup, not Premiership.

Monday, September 10: Leicester Lions v King’s Lynn Stars, Premiership.

King’s Lynn Stars v Leicester Lions, Premiership - to be arranged.