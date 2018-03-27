King’s Lynn Stars on show at press and practice day

King’s Lynn speedway fans will get their first glimpse of the 2018 team tomorrow at the club’s press and practice day.

The West Norfolk public will be able to see their racing heroes take to the track from 7pm, once the team have completed their press duties at the Adrian Flux Arena.

Keith Chapman, Tru Plant Stars promoter and owner, said: “The whole team here at the Adrian Flux Arena are looking forward to the press and practice event.

“There is a really positive buzz around the whole team and I for one cannot wait to get the 2018 racing campaign started.”

Team boss Dale Allitt added: “The riders and I are looking forward to spending some time with our media partners and the fans are then welcome to join us (free entry) from 6.30pm when the riders take to the track for general practice.”

Co-promoter Robin Brundle said: “Our media partners and the fans will be able to see the 2018 Kevlar design and also the new team kit.

“The 2018 sponsors and business partners will have their new branding on display, too.

“Personally, I will be soaking up the atmosphere when the bikes are running in the Arena.”

Meanwhile, Niels-Kristian Iversen says it’s good to be back after racing to a podium finish in Simon Stead’s Farewell meeting at Sheffield on Sunday.

The Lynn Tru Plant Stars hero, who has made a welcome return to the club this season, was in scorching form and looked as though he’d hardly been off the bike.

His 2017 campaign was cruelly ended by a shoulder injury in August which also cost him a place in the FIM Grand Prix top eight.

He romped to three straight wins on his return to British racing at Owlerton and went straight through to the final on 12-points – but was beaten by Martin Vaculik and Brady Kurtz in the decider.

Iversen said: “It’s great to be back on the bike and I enjoyed the day, I felt pretty good.

“I’m not totally fit yet but that will only come with more meetings and I’m looking forward to that.

“It’s nice for me to be back racing in Britain and nice to be back with Lynn. I’m looking forward to being busy again.”