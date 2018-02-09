King’s Lynn Stars programme will help riders become fitter and stronger

Team GB performance consultant Chris Neville believes King’s Lynn Speedway riders will be stronger and fitter than ever before.

Both Paul Suggitt and Neville have come on board at the Adrian Flux Arena to ensure that no stone is left unturned ahead of the new season.

Neville said: “In consultation with the management team, we have analysed the needs of the riders and designed an innovative speedway-specific programme to enable them to enter the season fitter and stronger.”

Suggitt added: “Fitness testing and conditioning, strength promotion and injury prevention, reactive performance, nutrition, health and medical assessments are all included in a programme that the riders have really bought into.”

Neville comes to Kings Lynn Speedway with a background in a variety of sports.

He was formally head of athletic performance at Blackburn Rovers FC, Portsmouth FC and LA Galaxy, before becoming conditioning coach to the England football team in 2012.

Suggitt, meanwhile, has a background in personal training, working with clients one-on-one which developed into the professional sector, working with semi-pro football and hockey clubs and players.

He is no stranger to the sport and is the current Great Britain fitness coach, assisting them to a World Cup final in Leszno last year.