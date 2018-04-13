King’s Lynn Stars rider Lewis left frustrated by weather

Lewis Kerr from Dersingham fears rain has delayed his Polish speedway bow.

The King’s Lynn Tru Plant Stars rider has suffered along with his SGB Premiership team-mates from the wet weather, with their first four meetings all being postponed – and with only one top-flight league fixture being completed nationwide so far.

The home-grown ace says the recent deluge has probably also temporarily stalled his career progress abroad as well as at home. It has certainly hindered his fledgling Polish prospects.

Kerr signed his first-ever contract in Poland for Krosno during the winter, as revealed in the Lynn News.

Krosno’s first home fixture is on Sunday, but the 28-year-old is not confident of making this weekend’s opener at headquarters.

Kerr explained: “I don’t think I will be in the team as I haven’t been able to practice over there.”

If there are any fixture clashes, Lynn fans need not worry as the Stars take priority over his new European side.

Kerr explained: “The UK comes first with me so whatever happens I have to be in the UK and obviously they have got a squad system in Poland.

“The club I’ve signed for have got quite a small squad system, so for me it works well.

“Some clubs have such big squads you don’t get a look-in but the club I’ve signed for should be good for me.”

Krosno compete in the Polish Ekstraliga, League II.

On Saturday they managed to dodge the showers but lost away at Rawicz 51-39.

Kerr, who turned 28 on March 25, aims to be involved in most of the Polish fixtures, which – with clashes permitting – should be about nine in total: “I hope to think so,” he replied.

“It’s my first season out there but I’m well prepared for it.

“I can’t wait for the season to start, to be honest. I’m the best prepared I’ve ever been, bike-wise; I’m fitter than I’ve ever been.

“With my fitness, I’ve put a lot of effort into it. It will be nice to have my best season yet.”

Aiding the Lynn-born rider’s fitness have been three intense pre-campaign training camps: “They’ve been fantastic. I’ve worked with Paul Suggitt (GB coach and one of the specialists Lynn have engaged) before,” Kerr added.

“With the team training, the nutrition, the Colourfit scheme, that’s why I am down to the weight I’m happy at.”

Lynn will also introduce race-day innovations like a platform where fans can watch the riders doing last-minute preparations for their heats, including riding stints on training cycles.

Kerr’s verdict is: “It’s something that will be different, isn’t it? It’s only going to benefit us.”

Lynn will finally hope to beat the elements following two home postponements when they host Belle Vue at the Adrian Flux Arena on Wednesday.