King’s Lynn Stars rider on the road to recovery

Dynamic Dane Thomas Jorgensen revealed he is well on the road to recovery.

The King’s Lynn rider suffered a knee injury during just his second meeting for the Stars in the summer.

However, keen to impress his new club, the 25-year-old rode through the pain barrier in an impressive spell and was rewarded with a deal for the 2018 SGB Premiership campaign.

Relieved he did not need an operation over the winter, Jorgensen has forged ahead with a physio and fitness plan.

The Aalborg-born rider freely admits he is still getting to grips with the non-riding side of the sport, but really he has little to worry about when speaking to the Lynn News with honesty.

He said: “Yes, it’s really good news about not having an operation.

“If I needed an operation I’d have to got it done a month ago, and you know, it’s quite a few months of training back up. The first day is rest after an operation; a lot months of training, so I’m happy. I’ve been chasing the news for weeks. The last few weeks I’ve been slowly building it back up. It’s been frustrating. I still have to be gentle with it.

“I’ve been mountain biking two times so far. I can’t do the normal stuff I can do with a mountain bike what I would like to. I just need to do my cardio and my fitness, so I’ve got a turbo trainer – like a spinning bike – in my workshop. I’m sitting on it almost every day. It’s not too bad for my knee.”

So far the Danish rider and league title winner with Scunthorpe has been limited to low-impact exercise: “Yes, just moving it, more or less, getting movement is more important,” he said.

Running has been out the question until now: “No it’s too much for the knee. I’ve been twice.

“I went for a little run to test it. I was okay but when I woke up the next morning I could feel it was a bit sore. So I gave it a few days’ rest.

“I have probably been training maybe 70 per cent now. Obviously cardio doesn’t take too much of strength. I do a lot of cardio and upper body work. The upper body doesn’t put too much pressure on the knee.

“But it’s good. I’ll be ready for next season now.”