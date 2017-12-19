King’s Lynn Stars set for talks with Robert Lambert

The King’s Lynn Stars are set to hold discussions with teenage star Robert Lambert about his future at the Adrian Flux Arena.

Norwich-born Lambert dropped the biggest hint yet that he won’t be riding for the club in 2018.

A Facebook message on the Robert Lambert Racing page said: “Looking at the moment that I won’t be racing in the UK in 2018, full press release in the next two weeks.”

Lambert, 19, enjoyed a memorable season on track in 2017, winning three individual titles.

The youngster was crowned British under-21 champion before also picking up the European under-19 and 21 accolades.

His treble came on the back of winning the Premiership Pairs crown for Lynn with Chris Holder.

Lambert has been a revelation for the Stars since his arrival as a 15-year-old. After starting out with the Young Stars, he went on to become a permanent fixture in the senior side.

Lambert, who has also ridden in one Grand Prix, was also part of the Team Great Britain outfit to make the final of the 2017 FIM Speedway World Cup.