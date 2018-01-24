King’s Lynn Stars start with Knockout Cup trip to Leicester

The King’s Lynn Stars will open the 2018 campaign with the first leg of their Knockout Cup clash against the Leicester Lions.

Lynn will travel to the Lions on Monday, April 2, before hosting the second leg on the Wednesday (April 4).

First up for the King’s Lynn Stars in the SGB Premiership is a trip to the Belle Vue Aces on Monday, April 9.

The Adrian Flux Arena outfit will make their home Premiership bow against Wolves two days later on Wednesday, April 11.

As it stands, the club currently only have two home fixtures on a Monday night.

They will host Rye House on Monday, June 18, and Wolves on Monday, August 13.

April: 2 Leicester (KOC, away), 4 (KOC, home), 9 Belle Vue (away), 11 Wolverhampton (home), 18 Belle Vue (home), 19 Swindon (away), 25 Poole (home), 30 Wolverhampton (away).

May: 2 Swindon (home), 7 Leicester (away), 16 Leicester (home), 28 Rye House (away), 30 Somerset (home).

June: 13 Poole (away), 18 Rye House (home), 20 Somerset (away), 21 Swindon (away).

July: 4 Leicester (home), 9 Rye House (away), 11 Somerset (away), 16 Leicester (away), 25 Swindon (home), 30 Somerset (home).

August: 1 Poole (away), 6 Belle Vue (away), 8 Belle Vue (home), 13 Wolverhampton (home), 22 Rye House (home), 29 Poole (home).

September: 3 Wolverhampton (away).