King’s Lynn Stars teenager looking forward to first season in British speedway

New Stars arrival Kasper Andersen said the presence of two fellow Danes in King’s Lynn’s 2018 SGB Premiership team will help him settle into British speedway racing.

The Adrian Flux Arena outfit late last month confirmed the teenager will join Thomas Jorgensen and Niels-Kristian Iversen along with the rest of the side.

World Cup and Grand Prix star Iversen strongly recommended Andersen, who comes in on an average of 5.00 and will join West Norfolk’s own Lewis Kerr in one of the two reserve berths.

The 19-year-old said of Iversen and Jorgensen: “Definitely, they’re two experienced guys. I think they will help me with the set-up. It’s nice to communicate with all the Danes – in Danish as well – if I’ve got doubts with anything.”

The most crucial factor in the pits, he added, would be: “As long as the team has the right chemistry and if we can understand each other, I think it doesn’t matter if there are any Danes or not, but it’s nice to have some Danes as riders over here.”

After preliminary talks with Stars supremo Keith Chapman, Andersen revealed: “I came back in November and had my first practice on the track. It was a little bit slick, but great.

“I am really, really looking forward to the season, because I think we’ve got a strong team. We’ve got a strong home track, so yes, I will rate us in the play offs.”

The Scandinavian has been riding a bike ever since he was old enough to start school, his parents buying his first speedway machine by the time Andersen was six years old.

He revealed his source of exemplary English was: “I learned it from playing on the computer!”

Lynn riders past and present were influential in getting Andersen to the Saddlebow Road stadium.

As well as Iversen, former fans’ favourite Tom P Madsen worked last season with Andersen at Esbjerg, which is also Iversen’s home-town team.

Andersen, who will be 20 in August, explained: “Tom was assistant team manager for the Superleague team and for their first division team who’ve won the Danish Championship twice in a row, he’s team manager for that. He said I should call King’s Lynn.

“And Niels said to me the track will suit me really well.”