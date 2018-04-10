King’s Lynn Stars thwarted by the weather again

King’s Lynn Speedway have postponed tomorrow night’s Premiership meeting with Wolverhampton.

The decision has been taken reluctantly, but in the best interests of riders and spectators with heavy rain over a sustained period of time making conditions impossible.

Tru Plant Stars promoter Keith Chapman said: “I don’t like making a decision like this but I’m afraid there is no alternative.

“It wouldn’t be fair on the riders and spectators to make an attempt to put a meeting on with the way the Adrian Flux Arena and the surroundings areas are right now.

“Not only is the track unfit, but our car parks are waterlogged and this is unsuitable for a public event.

“We want fans to come along and enjoy the experience of watching speedway and cheering on their team. We just need the rain to stop and get some drying weather.”

The Stars will make a further attempt to launch the new season at the Adrian Flux Arena on Wednesday, April 18, against Belle Vue.