King’s Lynn Stars to ring changes in 2018

Ambitious King’s Lynn Stars have revealed big plans for the new speedway year.

The Adrian Flux Arena outfit unveiled a total overhaul of their operation, including fresh blood both on and off-track, at a sponsors’ evening on Tuesday night at the Saddlebow Road stadium.

The surrounding roads may be gridlocked due to major roadworks but Lynn displayed their ambitions are unshackled and ‘blue-sky thinking’ unblocked with bold new ideas they believe will entice fans back to the motorsport after a lean season in which they finished second from bottom in the SGB Premiership UK top flight.

The club are keeping the details under their helmets for the moment, but all will be revealed in January, including two new signings to join fans’ favourite Thomas Jorgensen.

Lynn have gone through every aspect of their structure, both on the riding side and behind the scenes – where they have made an addition in personnel – plus aspects of the operation which no-one would have ever dreamed about to make an innovative presentation of their future vision to potential sponsors and the media.

Rider preparation and fitness... race night presentation... fan interaction... sponsorship strategy: you name it; they’ve looked into how to improve it.

Stars owner and co-promoter Keith Chapman said: “Hopefully next year is a bright future for us going forward.

“Hopefully we can make a success of it and be where we should be – somewhere near the top or at the top.”

The club, who last season were accused of not keeping their fans totally informed, for example during a rider protest at home to Poole in July, have paid particular attention to their engagement with the media, with those on the terraces and with social media.

With that in mind, they could have made no better choice for their first signing of 2018 in Jorgensen.

The Dane has proved to be a big hit in Norfolk after team manager and co-promoter Dale Allitt signed him in midsummer.

The Aalborg-born ace said: “I was just happy to get the opportunity to come to King’s Lynn. I’ve enjoyed it. It’s been tough. We’ve had a few issues but it’s a new year next year and I’m sure we’ll be all right.”