King’s Lynn Town have completed a clean sweep of all the awards on offer in the National League North.

As well as being named as Club of the Year, Ian Culverhouse has picked up the Manager of the Year accolade while striker Adam Marriott has scooped the Player of the Year award.

On releasing the results, the National League North said: Returning to the club six months after he left, little did he know just what a big decision that would turn out to be.