British speedway chiefs warn the clock is ticking if the 2020 season is to start
Published: 14:00, 10 July 2020
| Updated: 14:15, 10 July 2020
British speedway chiefs have warned that the season is unlikely to go ahead if tapes can't go up by the start of the next month.
The board of directors at the British Speedway Promoters Ltd were encouraged by the significant easing of restrictions announced on Thursday.
But in a statement issued this morning, the board revealed that time is beginning to run out for the sport in the UK if it is to make a start in 2020.
