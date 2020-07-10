Home   Sport   Article

British speedway chiefs warn the clock is ticking if the 2020 season is to start

By Greg Plummer
-
greg.plummer@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 14:00, 10 July 2020
 | Updated: 14:15, 10 July 2020

British speedway chiefs have warned that the season is unlikely to go ahead if tapes can't go up by the start of the next month.

The board of directors at the British Speedway Promoters Ltd were encouraged by the significant easing of restrictions announced on Thursday.

But in a statement issued this morning, the board revealed that time is beginning to run out for the sport in the UK if it is to make a start in 2020.

Read more
Kings LynnSpeedway

More by this author

Greg Plummer

This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE