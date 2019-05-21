King's Lynn Town defender Frazer Blake-Tracy has put pen-to-paper for League One Peterborough United.

The 23-year-old left-back, who was out of contract with the Linnets, is believed to have signed a two-year deal with Posh.

The Linnets offered Blake-Tracy a new deal for next season and, because he is under 24 years of age, Lynn are entitled to a fee which will be set by a tribunal if one cannot be agreed.

Posh are believed to have made an offer of compensation for the player, but it is almost certain to fall short of the fee they were expecting.

Blake-Tracy, who was also being chased by both Tranmere and Stevenage, joined Lynn from Lowestoft Town in June 2017, having previously played for Dereham Town.

A delighted Frazer Blake-Tracy celebrates after scoring a late equaliser against Histon at The Walks. Picture: TIM SMITH (4049279)

The popular defender, who scored two goals and provided numerous assists last season, missed just one league game in the Southern Central Premier as Lynn earned promotion to the National League North.

Blake Tracy's departure - the fourth departure from the club in 24 hours - comes a year after former Norwich City player Cameron Norman, left The Walks to join League One Oxford United before subsequently joining Walsall in the January transfer window.

Tonight King's Lynn Football Club media officer Mark Hearle Tweeted: "The club are aware of the story circulating regarding Frazer Blake-Tracy's transfer to Peterborough United. There will be no further comment from the club on this situation until further notice."