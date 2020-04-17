King's Lynn Town FC thank NHS as Queen Elizabeth Hospital staff invited to next game home

Hospital staff in Lynn have been invited to attend King's Lynn Town FC's next home game as a gesture of appreciation for their efforts during the coronavirus outbreak.

To coincide with the fourth Clap for Our Carers yesterday evening, players and staff at the football club showed their own support to NHS workers through a video message.

The public video is introduced by the club's director of football Rob Back who said the Linnets wanted to show gratitude to all health service workers, in particular those at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

The Walks, home of King's Lynn Town Football Club. Picture: Ian Burt

First-team players including the likes of Adam Marriott, Michael Gash, Ryan Jarvis and Rory McAuley all take their turn to recognise the heroics of the NHS.

And chairman Stephen Cleeve rounds off the video by saying: "I would like to say a huge thank you to all the NHS workers across the country, and especially those who work in our local hospital, the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn.

"As a football club, King's Lynn sees itself at the centre of the community and I would like to invite those who work at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital to watch our first game of the season as a gesture of our appreciation of all of the efforts and frontline service duties you have put in to keep us safe.

Staff outside the front of the QEH for the Clap for Our Carers. Picture: Ian Burt

"It's the very least that we can do. Once again, thank you."

Assistant manager and former professional goalkeeper Paul Bastock said everyone owes the NHS "big time" for what they have done during the pandemic.

Linnets winger Ryan Hawkins thanked all of his family members who work within the NHS, as well as all key workers, carers and NHS staff.

Staff outside the day surgery at the QEH taking part in the applause for our carers. Picture: Ian Burt

Attacking midfielder Chris Henderson said: "Just a quick message to thank all the amazing staff at the NHS for everything you are doing for us at the moment. We really, really appreciate it, stay safe and see you soon."

Experienced goalkeeper Alex Street described the NHS staff efforts as "magnificent."

And striker Michael Gash added: "Just a quick message to say a big thank you to all the key workers out there and a massive thank you to the NHS who are doing a fantastic job in this terrible time.

"Keep up the good work, everyone is behind you, everyone supports you and you are all heroes, well done."

King's Lynn Town goalkeeper Alex Street.

In response to the video, the QEH posted: "Thank you so much for all your ongoing support during these times."

More than 60 patients who had tested positive for coronavirus have been confirmed as being discharged from the Gayton Road hospital.

The NHS also announced yesterday that 10 more people had died at the QEH bringing the known total to 51.

Last night's applause saw a show of unity from emergency service teams in the grounds of Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Firefighters took part in the applause alongside hospital workers as lights were flashed from the fire engines.

Dutch Londoner Annemarie Plas came up with the idea for the Clap For Our Carers which has captured the hearts and imagination of the nation. The campaign has also spread across the continent.

A statement on the official Clap for Our Carers website states: "Annemarie has no ties to government or the NHS, she is just a hugely grateful mum staying at home like so many of us, who wanted to show her appreciation for all the key workers doing their bit to keep the world turning."

Visit https://clapforourcarers.co.uk/ for more information on the initiative.