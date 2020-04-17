King's Lynn Town FC thank NHS as Queen Elizabeth Hospital staff invited to next home game

Hospital staff in Lynn have been invited to attend King's Lynn Town FC's next home game as a gesture of appreciation for their efforts during the coronavirus outbreak.

To coincide with the fourth Clap for Our Carers yesterday evening, players and staff at the football club showed their own support to NHS workers through a video message.

The public video is introduced by the club's director of football Rob Back who said the Linnets wanted to show gratitude to all health service workers, in particular those at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital. The video was made by Emily Back, a student nurse who has been on a coronavirus ward.