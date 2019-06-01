King's Lynn Town Football Club have made their first three signings of the summer while the majority of last season's promotion-winning squad have agreed terms for next season.

Arriving at the Walks are winger Sam Kelly, attacking midfielder Sonny Carey and defender Nathan Fox.

Also agreeing terms to remain with the Linnets for a further season are: Michael Gash, Ryan Jarvis, Jordan Richards, Ryan Fryatt, Ryan Hawkins, Michael Clunan and Alex Street while the quintet of Adam Marriott, Rory McAuley, Harry Limb, Chris Henderson and Aaron Jones were already committed to another campaign.

Pictured at the Walks this morning, from left, are new Linnets signings Sonny Carey, Sam Kelly and Nathan Fox. Picture: Tim Smith. (11563170)

Huntingdon-based Kelly is a pacey left-winger who, after starting out at Cambridge United as a youth, played for the academies of both Norwich City and Everton.

He had brief spells with both Port Vale and Grimsby Town in the league before a spell with Hamilton Academical in the Scottish Premier League.

Linnets director of football Robbie Back said: "Sam has got Football League experience and has played at this level with both Braintree and Billericay last season.

"He is a real big coup for the football club, who will fit in with the rest of the squad. Ian (Culverhouse is delighted to get him on board."

The highly-rated Carey arrives from Wroxham while full-back Fox - seen as a replacement for the recently-departed Frazer Blake-Tracy - has been snapped up from Hednesford Town.

Linnets director of football Robbie Back said: "Nathan is a player we watched several times towards the end of last season after having him recommended to us.

"He likes to bomb forward and possesses a wand of a left foot. After playing at Step 3 for a number of seasons, he is looking to prove himself at the level above."

Much-travelled left-back Fox, who can also play in midfield, was named as Hednesford's Player of the Season and Sportsman of the Year at their end-of-season awards last month.

A strong, powerful left-sided player, Fox came through the ranks at Notts County as a youngster and made one first team appearance for the Magpies before leaving for pastures new.

The 26-year-old also lists Corby Town, Kettering Town, Rugby Town, Stamford, Slough Town, Coalville Town and Redditch United among his former clubs.

Hellesdon-based Carey, who has had trials with Norwich City, Cambridge United and Oxford United was part of the England Colleges FA national team for the 2018-19 season.

The teenager, who was picked up by the academy at Norwich City at the age of seven, is part of NCFC Community Sports Foundation (CSF) shadow squad, who are coached by Linnets midfielder Ryan Jarvis.

Director of football Robbie Back said: "Sonny is a player who we have been keeping tabs on for the last year.

"He is an exciting talent and has a great future ahead of him. We are delighted to being him to the football club.

"We'd like to thank the chairman for backing us with all three of these signings."

The deals come on the back of Craig Parker, Will Mellors-Blair, Eoin McQuaid, Joe Robinson and Frazer Blake-Tracy all leaving the club last month.