King's Lynn Town's Southern League Central play-off semi-final has now been switched to Sunday, May 5, following an emergency meeting of the FA Alliance Committee.

Football Association chiefs have over-ruled the Southern League's decision to play the game on Bank Holiday Monday.

The new date coincides with the big GEAR race in Lynn Town centre when some of the roads into town will be closed to traffic.

This was the official statement from the FA, issued just over an hour ago.

It read: "The Southern Football League has requested that the super play-off final is rescheduled from Saturday, May 11, 2019.

"The matter was considered at an emergency meeting of the FA Alliance Committee this morning who reached the decision set out below

"The Southern Football League are instructed to play the Evo-Stik League South Premier Division Central Play-Off Semi-Finals on Sunday, May 5, 2019, and the final on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.

"The Super Play-Off Final will be played on Saturday, May 11, 2019."

In what has turned out to be a chaotic week of uncertainty, the semi-final has now been rescheduled three times in the last 48 hours.

Lynn were due to have played last night (Wednesday) but this was postponed whilst the FA continued their long probe into Stratford fielding an ineligible player.

Both semi-finals were then moved to Friday evening “in the interests of fairness” before Stourbridge took to social media earlier today to say that their game against Alvechurch would then take place on Thursday evening.

The Glassboys then released a statement on Wednesday evening saying that the match had been moved to Monday.