King's Lynn Town manager Ian Culverhouse has compared his side's promotion to the National League to that of a fairytale.

The Linnets came from behind to defeat Warrington 3-2 after extra-time in the Super Play-Off at Cantilever Park to secure their place back in the National League for the first time since 2008.

Having come so close last campaign, only to miss out in heart-breaking fashion against Slough in the final, the former Norwich City assistant boss, who returned to the club mid-season, has successfully completed the job he was brought in to do.

Emotional King's Lynn Town manager Ian Culverhouse sinks to his knees after watching his side clinch promotion. Picture: Tim Smith. (10122979)

Culverhouse said: "This is a massive achievement for the football club, to do what we've done and to come from where we were.

"It started "Robbie (Back) and Neil (Fryatt) taking the job on, getting the players in and back focused on the job and for the players to then go on the run we have is incredible.

"I said after the Alvechurch game away if we got this thing rolling it becomes unstoppable and these players have just kept on rolling and rolling and believed in what were doing.

"They've done the town proud and I'm also so pleased for the supporters who have turned out in their hundreds today and to share this with them is special."

King's Lynn Town manager Ian Culverhouse with director of football Robbie Back. (10092302)

Culverhouse believes that Lynn's 3-0 victory at high-flying Alvechurch - his first game back in the Walks' dugout - last November was the catalyst for their promotion push.

"I sat there because Baz (Paul Bastock) came in with me.I was with him at Grantham and I tried to play the way we have here over there but it just didn't work," he said.

"I said to him at the time 'you watch these boys play' and he sat on the side and said 'on my god, this is just a different level'.

"The performances they've put in from that day to this day have been absolutely unbelievable. Their focus and desire to actually win a game of football today was unbelievable.

"I'm also pleased for the chairman (Stephen Cleeve) as he's backed us massively. We came up on Friday night and our preparation was spot on.

"It doesn't guarantee you anything and it costs money to do what we did, but he's backed us massively and he's got his rewards."

Although Culverhouse won a UEFA Cup winners medal as a player and helped the Canaries to back-to-back promotions as a number two, he admitted that guiding Lynn to promotion towers above all his previous achievements in the game.

King's Lynn Town manager Ian Culverhouse. Picture: Tim Smith (10124073)

"It's what I've always wanted, not just promotion, but to be a number one," he admitted.

"This is by far my biggest achievement in football and that's because your head's above the parapet.

"The promotions were magnificent and I will never, ever forget them as long as I live, but my head was below the parapet then.

"I could bark orders out and it was only someone taking them, but now I'm giving the orders out and the buck stops with me.

"It has been all about having good players, good staff and fantastic supporters."