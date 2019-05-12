Linnets boss says taking club to the National League surpasses anything else he has achieved in football
King's Lynn Town manager Ian Culverhouse has compared his side's promotion to the National League to that of a fairytale.
The Linnets came from behind to defeat Warrington 3-2 after extra-time in the Super Play-Off at Cantilever Park to secure their place back in the National League for the first time since 2008.
Having come so close last campaign, only to miss out in heart-breaking fashion against Slough in the final, the former Norwich City assistant boss, who returned to the club mid-season, has successfully completed the job he was brought in to do.
Culverhouse said: "This is a massive achievement for the football club, to do what we've done and to come from where we were.
"It started "Robbie (Back) and Neil (Fryatt) taking the job on, getting the players in and back focused on the job and for the players to then go on the run we have is incredible.
"I said after the Alvechurch game away if we got this thing rolling it becomes unstoppable and these players have just kept on rolling and rolling and believed in what were doing.
"They've done the town proud and I'm also so pleased for the supporters who have turned out in their hundreds today and to share this with them is special."
Culverhouse believes that Lynn's 3-0 victory at high-flying Alvechurch - his first game back in the Walks' dugout - last November was the catalyst for their promotion push.
"I sat there because Baz (Paul Bastock) came in with me.I was with him at Grantham and I tried to play the way we have here over there but it just didn't work," he said.
"I said to him at the time 'you watch these boys play' and he sat on the side and said 'on my god, this is just a different level'.
"The performances they've put in from that day to this day have been absolutely unbelievable. Their focus and desire to actually win a game of football today was unbelievable.
"I'm also pleased for the chairman (Stephen Cleeve) as he's backed us massively. We came up on Friday night and our preparation was spot on.
"It doesn't guarantee you anything and it costs money to do what we did, but he's backed us massively and he's got his rewards."
Although Culverhouse won a UEFA Cup winners medal as a player and helped the Canaries to back-to-back promotions as a number two, he admitted that guiding Lynn to promotion towers above all his previous achievements in the game.
"It's what I've always wanted, not just promotion, but to be a number one," he admitted.
"This is by far my biggest achievement in football and that's because your head's above the parapet.
"The promotions were magnificent and I will never, ever forget them as long as I live, but my head was below the parapet then.
"I could bark orders out and it was only someone taking them, but now I'm giving the orders out and the buck stops with me.
"It has been all about having good players, good staff and fantastic supporters."
COMMENTS ()
Register or log in via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ or your Iliffe Media account to post comments.
Iliffe Media does not moderate comments. Please click here for our house rules.
People who post abusive comments about other users or those featured in articles will be banned.
Thank you. Your comment has been received and will appear on the site shortly.
Terms of Comments
We do not actively moderate, monitor or edit contributions to the reader comments but we may intervene and take such action as we think necessary, please click here for our house rules.
If you have any concerns over the contents on our site, please either register those concerns using the report abuse button, contact us here.