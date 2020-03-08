King's Lynn Town striker Michael Gash reflects on memorable career
Published: 11:45, 08 March 2020
| Updated: 12:14, 08 March 2020
Michael Gash will be forever remembered as the man whose goal clinched promotion last season.
The extra-time winner at Warrington gained him legendary status at The Walks, but before that memorable strike the big frontman had already made himself a cult hero at the club.
We spoke to the Linnets striker about growing up in Germany and Cyprus to having the backing of a manager through injuries.
Gash also reflected on how his move to Lynn after dropping out of the full-time game.
Read moreFootballHuman InterestKings Lynn
More by this authorGreg Plummer