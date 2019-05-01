King's Lynn Town will either entertain Stratford Town or Coalville Town in the Southern League Central play-off semi-final on Friday night.

The Linnets are still awaiting news on their likely opponents due to an investigation by the FA for a possible ineligible player by Stratford Town.

The Walks stadium, home of King's Lynn Town Football Club (6663780)

A statement from the Southern League said: "Following the postponement of this evening's scheduled play-off semi-finals ties due to an investigation by the FA for a possible ineligible player by Stratford Town, which could result in points deduction, the Evo-Stik League South's Board has made the following decisions:

"The two play-off semi-finals are to take place on Friday, May 3, as follows: King’s Lynn Town versus Stratford Town/Coalville Town and Stourbridge versus Alvechurch.

"The FA decision on the Stratford Town matter is expected by lunchtime today, after which the league will be able to make its investigations/decision which will be made with extreme haste

"The play-off finals to take place on Monday, May 6.

"The problem faced has not been made any easier by the fact that the Super Play-off Final is to take place on Saturday, May 11, which does not give much time in which to schedule these matches to minimise a potential advantage for the Northern Premier League Club in the final since their Play-off final is scheduled for this coming Saturday.

"The league apologies for this situation occurring and the inconvenience that it has caused everyone, but since this is an FA matter it is been out of the League’s hands.

"We wish all clubs and its supporters the very best in the play-off matches."

Earlier today, Stourbridge chairman Andy Pountney revealed that the club had been considering withdrawing from the play-offs over the postponement fiasco.

Pountney said: "We are extremely disappointed to announce that this evenings play-off semi-final against Alvechurch must be postponed.

"We were informed yesterday lunch time by the Southern League that the game should be postponed on the grounds of the best interest and fairness.

"We are disgusted at this decision and have been in several hours of discussions with league concerning this matter

"We have been informed that they would like us to play the fixture on the same day as the other semi-final, citing unfair advantage to the teams if they play sooner than the other semi-finalists.

"The outrageous decision that has been made, clearly jeopardises whether we can play the fixture at the War Memorial Athletic Ground, due to us ground-sharing with the cricket club.

"The league rules clearly state the fixture should be played tonight and with the league announcing the postponement of tonight’s fixture they have clearly broken their own rules.

"We are still discussing with the league as to when the fixture is to be played, given the unreasonable situation we have been put in.

"We are also considering whether to withdraw from the play-offs altogether in disgust of the decision that has been taken and the way this situation has been handled by the appropriate bodies.

"Once we have a clearer picture of this mess we will let you know."

The eventual winners of the Southern League Central play-offs will travel to either South Shields or Warrington in the Super Play-off.

South Shields came from behind to beat Buxton 4-2 on Tuesday night while Warrington did the same before seeing off Nantwich Town 4-1.