Linnets left in limbo after potential issue of an ineligible player for Stratford Town
King's Lynn Town's home Premier Division Central play-off semi-final against Stratford Town has been postponed.
The Linnets, who clinched second place at Stourbridge on the final day of the campaign, were due to host Town at The Walks on Wednesday night.
But the FA have highlighted a potential issue of an ineligible player for Stratford Town, which may result in possible points deduction.
The Southern League's board has taken the decision to postpone the tie since as it may have implications on Stratford Town's involvement.
Both the Football Association and Southern League are committed to resolving the matter as soon as possible.
A statement on Stratford Town's website last night read: "We have received a letter from the FA on April 29 regards an alleged ineligible player and potential points deduction.
"The FA asked us to supply relevant information by lunchtime April 30 which we will comply with.
We await the outcome from the FA and sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused and we hope a swift conclusion.
"The club will make no further comment until we have heard further from the FA."
The Linnets released a tweet late on Tuesday night confirming the postponement.
This morning the club released a statement, saying: "Late yesterday evening, King’s Lynn Town Football Club were informed by the Southern League that our scheduled play-off semi-final match against Stratford Town, due to be played on Wednesday evening, has been postponed due to an investigation by the FA into Stratford Town allegedly fielding an ineligible player.
"At the moment we have no further information as to how this matter is to be dealt with and resolved by the FA.
"Further discussions between the involved parties will continue later. When we have further news on the situation we will release the information via our usual media partners.
"As soon as we receive clear information as to the outcome we will make an announcement in regards to people who have already purchased online tickets for this fixture.
"The scheduled opening of the club’s box office this evening has now been cancelled until further notice.
"This will be the only comment from the club for the time being."
