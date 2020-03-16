High-flying King's Lynn Town have had their season suspended until April 3.

National League officials have suspended competition until early next month as Britain’s battle against the coronavirus continues to escalate.

The National League broke ranks with the Northern Premier League, Southern League and Isthmian League by not suspending their campaign at the weekend as sport was decimated.

The Walks (29853558)

They announced its fixture programme would go ahead at lunchtime on Friday after the Premier League and English Football League both suspended their matches until April 3.

But in a statement released a short while ago the National League said: "At its board meeting on Friday, The National League decided to use its best endeavours to keep its season going in the face of unprecedented adversity

"However, with the current coronavirus (COVID-19) reaching global pandemic levels it has to accept that the situation is now out of its own control.

"In the knowledge of the government measures now announced including not to support sporting events with emergency services workers it is clearly not practical for its fixtures to be fulfilled in the immediate future.

"In those circumstances and in line with The Football Association and the Professional Game, at a board meeting today, The National League has decided that its competition is now suspended until at least 3rd April 2020.

"The National League will continue to monitor the situation, but trusts that its loyal clubs, fans, players, officials, staff, volunteers and sponsors will accept that it has had no other choice but to reach this decision.

"It wishes everybody connected with the competition and indeed the whole country a safe passage through these turbulent times."

A statement from the Linnets said: "The football club earlier this evening has received communication from the National League that all football has been suspended in each of it's three leagues until at least Friday, April 3, due to the COVID - 19 virus.

"When we have further news we will bring you up to date on this ever changing situation when we are able to give it to you.

"In the meantime we ask you all to stay safe and follow all advice given by the government and NHS England. The Linnets will be back."

King's Lynn Town's fixture at Gloucester City tonight was postponed yesterday, but the Linnets will now miss fixtures against Kettering (away), Altrincham (away), Brackley (home) and Southport (home) while the suspension is in place.