King's Lynn Town will host Stratford Town in the Southern League Central play-off semi-final on Monday afternoon (3pm).

After days of confusion, the new decision and play-off dates were confirmed by league officials this morning.

Although Stratford have been found guilty of fielding an ineligible player by the Football Association, their three-point deduction still keeps them in the play-off picture.

The Walks stadium, home of King's Lynn Town Football Club (6663780)

A statement from the Southern League this morning read: "Following the recent case of the club being charged by the FA relating to the fielding of Daniel Creaney in league matches when the loan documents had not been received by them, the case was concluded on Wednesday morning with it being proven.

"This then allowed the league to investigate the matter and with the co-operation of Stratford Town FC after being charged with the fielding of an ineligible player in league matches, the league's emergency committee considered the case referring to documentation from the club and the FA.

"The committee found the case proven and deducted the club three points due to exceptional circumstances since it felt that it was not unreasonable that the matter should have been highlighted at an earlier stage following a caution administered on February 19.

"Therefore, Stratford Town FC is able to take its place in the play-off semi-final at King's Lynn Town."

The other semi-final between Stourbridge and Alvechurch will also be played on Monday.

The final will then be played on Wednesday, May 8, whilst the date of the “super final” is expected to remain as Saturday, May 11, although the Southern League have sent a request to the FA asking for it to be delayed.

The super final will be against either South Shields or Warrington who contest their Evo-Stik play-off final on Saturday.

Lynn were due to have played last night (Wednesday) but this was postponed whilst the FA continued their long probe.

Both semi-finals were then moved to Friday evening “in the interests of fairness” before Stourbridge took to social media earlier today to say that their game against Alvechurch would then take place on Thursday evening.

The Glassboys then released a statement on Wednesday evening saying that the match had been moved to Monday.