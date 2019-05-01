The fiasco of King's Lynn Town's play-off semi-final is set to be resolved tomorrow - with Stratford Town the likely visitors to The Walks on Monday.

Linnets chairman Stephen Cleeve confirmed that the club received notification this afternoon that their last-four tie will now be played after the weekend, and the other semi-final between Stourbridge and Alvechurch will be played at the same time.

The Walks stadium, home of King's Lynn Town Football Club (6663780)

The final will then be played on Wednesday whilst the date of the “super final” is expected to remain on Saturday, May 11.

Lynn were due to have played this evening (Wednesday) but this was postponed whilst the FA investigated claims Stratford played an ineligible player earlier in the league season.

Both semi-finals were then moved to Friday evening “in the interests of fairness” before Stourbridge took to social media earlier today to say that their game against Alvechurch would then take place on Thursday evening.

The Glassboys released a statement a short while ago confirming that the match will now be played on Monday, making it very unlikely that the other tie will take place before then.

Any punishment handed out to Stratford isn't expected to keep them out of the semi-finals, but, whatever the outcome, the Southern League Central Premier winners face a ridiculous schedule of playing three matches in six days.

The super final will be against either South Shields or Warrington who contest their Evo-Stik play-off final on Saturday.

Neither the FA or Southern League have confirmed the plans, adding to the confusion and uncertainty among the club's concerned and their supporters.

Although the Linnets are still awaiting official confirmation on their opponents, club chairman Stephen Cleeve earlier Tweeted that it will be Stratford.

Cleeve said: "I understand that The FA have given Stratford a formal warning with no disciplinary charges at all.

"There has also been no fine issued to Stratford so the issue is now back with the Southern Premier League - I hope they at least move quickly to sort this total mess up."

Earlier today, Stourbridge chairman Andy Pountney revealed that the club had considered withdrawing from the play-offs over the postponement fiasco, while the latest news supersedes the Southern League's statement released this morning.

It read: "Following the postponement of this evening's scheduled play-off semi-finals ties due to an investigation by the FA for a possible ineligible player by Stratford Town, which could result in points deduction, the Evo-Stik League South's Board has made the following decisions:

"The two play-off semi-finals are to take place on Friday, May 3, as follows: King’s Lynn Town versus Stratford Town/Coalville Town and Stourbridge versus Alvechurch.

"The FA decision on the Stratford Town matter is expected by lunchtime today, after which the league will be able to make its investigations/decision which will be made with extreme haste

"The play-off finals to take place on Monday, May 6.

"The problem faced has not been made any easier by the fact that the Super Play-off Final is to take place on Saturday, May 11, which does not give much time in which to schedule these matches to minimise a potential advantage for the Northern Premier League Club in the final since their Play-off final is scheduled for this coming Saturday.

"The league apologies for this situation occurring and the inconvenience that it has caused everyone, but since this is an FA matter it is been out of the League’s hands.

"We wish all clubs and its supporters the very best in the play-off matches."