King's Lynn Town and Leicester City may seem a million miles away on the football pitch but folk in West Norfolk are beginning to believe that - like the Foxes in 2015/16 - the Linnets can achieve the impossible.

Only 75 miles east of the King Power Stadium, the Linnets are defying the odds at the top of the National League North despite being tipped as relegation certainties at the start of the season.

Saturday’s 1-0 win against full-time York City, who were in the Football League just four seasons ago, was not always pretty but it was effective, as Lynn extended their unbeaten run in the league to 13 matches.

Lynn players celebrate Adam Marriott's winning goal.. (27049274)

"What I look at is anything is possible," said Culverhouse.

"That was a one-off by Leicester. They caught everyone by surprise, they had a way of playing and it worked for them.

"They caught everyone on the hop and I think we're doing the same. It's one of those that today the result will say, hold on a minute they're not going anywhere these.

"We are in it for the long haul and wherever we finish up it's been a magnificent season, it really has and I couldn't have asked for anymore.

Adam Marriott poked home Lynn's winner.. (27049270)

"But while we are in this position, we've got to go for it and I thank the chairman Stephen Cleeve as he is looking to still improve the squad as well which is massive for us."

King's Lynn Town's latest success against the close-season title favourites was built on grit and determination.

While Adam Marriott scored the only goal of the game and recent acquisition Simon Power provided the flair, it was the performance of much-travelled striker Michael Gash that caught the eye against the Minstermen.

Rory McAuley celebrates the win.. (27049276)

"I thought he was outstanding today, in both boxes," said the Culverhouse on the frontman who typifies Lynn's battling qualities and team spirit.

"He was in the left back position wasn't he? Unbelievable. For a part-time team as we are, the fitness levels are very, very good, but they leave everything out there in every game.

Simon Power made his debut for King's Lynn.. (27049277)

"When he first joined (July 2017) he was just coming off rehab for his knee so that first year was all about getting game time, but he enjoyed it so much that when the question was asked, 'would you like to sign again?' there was no doubt.

"He enjoys it, he is a big part of that dressing room and he is a leader. I thought his performance was absolutely magnificent."

Alex Street shows what the three points mean to King's Lynn.. (27049278)