The Southern League Central Premier Division play-off saga took another sudden twist late this morning when it was announced that both the semi-finals and final will take place over the Bank Holiday weekend.

King's Lynn Town's last-four tie against Stratford at The Walks still goes ahead tomorrow, as planned, but the winners of the game will now feature in the final on Monday, rather than next Wednesday.

And in another new development, the Football Association have moved the Stourbridge v Alvechurch semi-final clash, scheduled to take place at Amblecote on Monday, to tomorrow with the Glassboys being forced to concede home advantage.

A statement from the Southern League sent to all four clubs read: "After some considerable amount of confusion, I wish to confirm the following.

"Both semi-finals will now be played on Saturday, May 4, with a 3pm kick-off. King's Lynn Town will be at home to Stratford Town and Stourbridge will travel to Alvechurch.

"The final will be played on Monday, May 6, with a 3pm kick-off and the final will be at the highest-placed club's ground."

In what has turned out to be a chaotic week of uncertainty, the games have now been rescheduled numerous times in the last three days.

Lynn were due to have played their semi-final on Wednesday night, but this was postponed whilst the FA continued their long probe into Stratford fielding an ineligible player.

Both semi-finals were then moved to Friday evening “in the interests of fairness” before Stourbridge took to social media earlier today to say that their game against Alvechurch would then take place on Thursday evening.

The Glassboys then released a statement on Wednesday evening saying that the match had been moved to Monday.

Both games were then switched to Sunday before Lynn were given special dispensation from the Football Association to play their tie on the Saturday.