The Leicester Lions and the King’s Lynn Stars will have to wait for their Knockout Cup tie at the Paul Chapman and Sons Arena.

Due to the amount of rain which has fallen over the last few days the track is unfit and Monday’s scheduled first leg has been postponed.

The clubs have agreed the meeting on May 7 will now be a Knockout Cup tie and a new date for the league meeting is September 10.

It means Wednesday’s clash between the sides at the Adrian Flux Arena, at Lynn, now becomes the first leg.