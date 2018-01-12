Lambert ends speculation by staying with King’s Lynn Stars

King’s Lynn Stars boss Dale Allit is predicting a big year on the track for the club after Robert Lambert, rumoured to have attracted interest from two other teams, confirmed he is staying at the Adrian Flux Arena.

Co-promoter Allitt believes the 2018 seven-man team is powerful and that all riders will deliver on their roles within the team.

After the announcement that both Lewis Kerr and Lambert had signed for 2018, Allitt said: “These two are not only hugely talented speedway riders, but they’re also very popular characters at King’s Lynn who will be great for team spirit.”

“There has been some speculation as to where Robert would be riding in 2018 but after a number of business like discussions we are pleased to have Robert as part of our team.

“On a personal level he’s one rider I’ve worked with ever since he started his British career and it’s been an absolute pleasure to watch him grow into the extraordinary talent that he is today.

“He’s a real fans’ favourite, he continues to improve on the track and I am sure that this will prove to be the case again in 2018.”

Lambert, who won three individual pieces of silverware last season, said: “I’m pleased to have everything finalised and I’m looking forward to the new season with King’s Lynn.”