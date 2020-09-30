King's Lynn Town are set to be provided with a Government support package to help the season start behind closed doors.

The National League season is set to start on Saturday without fans in attendance.

And a multi-million pound support package from Government is set to ease the financial burden with supporters not being allowed through the turnstiles.

The Walks, home of King's Lynn Town FC.. (34402441)

National League North and South sides also begin their campaign in the FA Cup second qualifying round this weekend.

Without any matchday revenue for clubs, the National League confirmed it was seeking a financial support package to help subsidise the losses.

And according to reports in The Telegraph, the Government has pledged to provide a support package to all 67 of the National League’s member clubs to help keep them afloat through the coronavirus pandemic.

Full details of the package are yet to be finalised, but it is hoped that it will come in the form of a grant worth up to £20 million. That money is expected to be shared proportionally across the divisions.

Football supporters across the top six divisions in England were initially set to return to stadiums from October 1 but the rapidly rising rate of coronavirus cases across the country led to a Government u-turn.

Supporters are allowed to attend socially distanced matches played by ‘non-elite’ clubs outside of the top six divisions.

There is currently no set date for when supporters of clubs from the National League North and South, all the way up to the Premier League, will be allowed back to watch matches at their home grounds.

King's Lynn Town are set to open their National League campaign at home against Yeovil on Saturday.

There will be no supporters in attendance at The Walks and the club will not be providing a live streaming service with the game being televised live on BT Sport.

Each home match is set to be streamed online – and Linnets fans who have already purchased a season ticket will receive access to the stream free of charge.

Meanwhile, Chesterfield’s plans to stream home matches in the hospitality areas of the Technique Stadium highlight the difficulty of the streaming situation.

Reports in the Derbyshire Times reveal that the hospitality areas, which overlook the pitch, would have closed curtains to prevent fans from watching the match in person.