A Lynn-based fitness company has joined forces with the town's football club to sponsor two players.

The Jordan Group – sponsors of the Jordan Fitness Terrace at The Walks – are backing first team players Gold Omotayo and Josh Coulson.

With football being a firm passion amongst many of the Jordan Group staff, a key aim of the group is to partner and support local businesses as much as possible.

Josh Coulson applauds the Lynn faithful at full-time - Credit: Ian Burt. (59852881)

Managing director and keen football fan Zak Pitt said: We're proud to continue our partnership with King's Lynn Town Football Club.

"Josh and Gold are two of the clubs stand-out players and have both played a leading role in the Linnets' success so far this season.

"We are delighted to be able to give the club our support as they look to gain promotion back to the National League.”

The Jordan Group, based down Oldmeadow Road, is looking forward to meeting and talking to the players about their fitness and training goals for 2023 and beyond.

Gold Omotayo acknowledges the Lynn fans after scoring his third goal in a week during a 3-0 victory over Kidderminster Harriers at The Walks on Saturday. Picture: Tim Smith (60640267)

Linnets commercial manager Rishi Somaiya said: "We are delighted to be partnering with Jordan and appreciate the support they are showing by sponsoring two players in Gold Omotayo and Josh Coulson.

"Commercially, we are thrilled to have a company such as Jordan to partner with, who have the rare mix of being a large global entity, who also maintain a focus for a genuine connection with their communities.

The Jordan Group and King's Lynn Town Football Club are working together. (61013483)

"This really came through in discussions and we are excited to work with Tamara, Zak, and the rest of the Jordan team."