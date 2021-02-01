King's Lynn Town has tonight confirmed it and its fellow National League have been asked to vote on whether the current season should be scrapped and declared null and void.

Four resolutions have been put to member clubs giving them the choice of whether to vote collectively, or within their separate divisions.

It is believed that the Linnets are reluctant to complete the campaign unless they have sufficient financial backing in the form of grants to support a continuation.

The Walks - home of the Linnets. Picture: Tim Smith (44216863)

The statement sent out to member clubs this evening read: "The National League has distributed resolutions this evening for clubs to consider the outcome of the 2020/21 season.

"The resolutions are formed of four parts: one special resolution and three ordinary resolutions based on the outcome of the first.

"A special resolution requires a 75 per cent majority to be passed, whereas an ordinary resolution requires a more than 50 per cent majority.

"Resolution 1 and 4 votes will be counted under prescribed voting conditions. Resolution 2 and 3 will be counted with one vote per member club.

"Should resolution 1 pass, resolution 2 and 3 will be counted, with resolution 4 disregarded.

"Should resolution 1 be voted against, resolution 4 will be counted, with resolution 2 and 3 votes disregarded.

"Under the National League’s Articles of Association, Member Clubs have 28 days to return voting submissions."

The resolutions are as follows:

Resolution 1 (all clubs)

That resolution 2 about whether to end the 2020/21 playing season of the National League (Step 1) be taken only by clubs in the National League and that resolution 3 about whether to end the 2020/21 playing season of the National League North and the National League South (Step 2) be taken only by clubs that play in the National League North or the National League South with votes cast for resolution 3 being counted on a one member, one vote basis for National League North and National League South Clubs.

Resolution 2 (National League only)

That, conditional upon resolution 1 being passed, the 2020/21 playing season of the National League (Step 1) shall immediately end on the date this resolution 2 is passed and be declared null and void and subject to the approval of the Football Association, those regulations that provide for promotion and relegation to and from Step 1 be suspended for the 2020/21 playing season.

Resolution 3 (National League North and South only)

That, conditional upon resolution 1 being passed, the 2020/21 playing season of the National League North and the National League South (Step 2) shall immediately end on the date this resolution 3 is passed and be declared null and void and subject to the approval of the Football Association those regulations that provide for promotion and relegation to and from Step 2 be suspended for the 2020/21 playing season.

Resolution 4 (all clubs)

That conditional upon resolution 1 not being passed, the 2020/21 Playing Seasons of The National League (Step 1) and The National League North and The National League South (Step 2) shall immediately end on the date this Resolution 4 is passed and be declared null and void and subject to the approval of the Football Association, those regulations that provide for promotion to and relegation from Step 1 and Step 2 be suspended for the 2020/21 playing season.