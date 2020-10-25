Everything you need to know about Monday's FA Cup draw and the ball numbers
One of the biggest cup dates in the English football calendar is almost upon us - and King's Lynn Town will be part of it.
The draw for the first round proper of the FA Cup takes place on Monday night.
Ian Culverhouse's side were given a bye into the first round of the FA Cup after their big game against Notts County was cancelled on Saturday due to a number of positive coronavirus tests in the Magpies' squad.
It is the first time since 2006/07 that Lynn have been in the draw at this stage of the competition.
There are 32 non-league teams, including the Linnets, champing at the bit to see who they could get in the first round, with the likes of Portsmouth, Ipswich and Sunderland up for grabs in terms of money-spinning ties.
The draw will be live on BBC Two from 7.10pm, aswell as on BT Sport and the FA Cup Twitter and Facebook channels.
First-round ties will be played across the weekend of Saturday, November 7, with First Round winners picking up £22,629 in prize money.
And ahead of the draw we have the confirmed ball numbers.
They are in full:
1 ACCRINGTON STANLEY
2 AFC WIMBLEDON
3 BARROW
4 BLACKPOOL
5 BOLTON WANDERERS
6 BRADFORD CITY
7 BRISTOL ROVERS
8 BURTON ALBION
9 CAMBRIDGE UNITED
10 CARLISLE UNITED
11 CHARLTON ATHLETIC
12 CHELTENHAM TOWN
13 COLCHESTER UNITED
14 CRAWLEY TOWN
15 CREWE ALEXANDRA
16 DONCASTER ROVERS
17 EXETER CITY
18 FLEETWOOD TOWN
19 FOREST GREEN ROVERS
20 GILLINGHAM
21 GRIMSBY TOWN
22 HARROGATE TOWN
23 HULL CITY
24 IPSWICH TOWN
25 LEYTON ORIENT
26 LINCOLN CITY
27 MANSFIELD TOWN
28 MILTON KEYNES DONS
29 MORECAMBE
30 NEWPORT COUNTY
31 NORTHAMPTON TOWN
32 OLDHAM ATHLETIC
33 OXFORD UNITED
34 PETERBOROUGH UNITED
35 PLYMOUTH ARGYLE
36 PORT VALE
37 PORTSMOUTH
38 ROCHDALE
39 SALFORD CITY
40 SCUNTHORPE UNITED
41 SHREWSBURY TOWN
42 SOUTHEND UNITED
43 STEVENAGE
44 SUNDERLAND
45 SWINDON TOWN
46 TRANMERE ROVERS
47 WALSALL
48 WIGAN ATHLETIC
49 DARLINGTON
50 SKELMERSDALE UNITED
51 SOLIHULL MOORS
52 BANBURY UNITED
53 SOUTH SHIELDS
54 HARTLEPOOL UNITED
55 FC UNITED OF MANCHESTER
56 BRACKLEY TOWN
57 KING'S LYNN TOWN
58 CHESTERFIELD
59 AFC FYLDE OR ALTRINCHAM
60 MARINE
61 CRAY VALLEY (PM)
62 CANVEY ISLAND
63 HAYES & YEADING UNITED
64 BROMLEY
65 TONBRIDGE ANGELS
66 HAMPTON & RICHMOND BOROUGH
67 WOKING
68 MALOON & TIPTREE
69 DAGENHAM & REDBRIDGE
70 BARNET
71 OXFORD CITY
72 DULWICH HAMLET
73 EASTLEIGH
74 TORQUAY UNITED
75 HAVANT & WATERLOOVILLE
76 BOREHAM WOOD
77 YEOVIL TOWN
78 BISHOP'S STORTFORD OR ST ALBANS CITY
79 CONCORD RANGERS
80 CHORLEY