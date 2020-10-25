One of the biggest cup dates in the English football calendar is almost upon us - and King's Lynn Town will be part of it.

The draw for the first round proper of the FA Cup takes place on Monday night.

Ian Culverhouse's side were given a bye into the first round of the FA Cup after their big game against Notts County was cancelled on Saturday due to a number of positive coronavirus tests in the Magpies' squad.

FA Cup logo. (42344710)

It is the first time since 2006/07 that Lynn have been in the draw at this stage of the competition.

There are 32 non-league teams, including the Linnets, champing at the bit to see who they could get in the first round, with the likes of Portsmouth, Ipswich and Sunderland up for grabs in terms of money-spinning ties.

The draw will be live on BBC Two from 7.10pm, aswell as on BT Sport and the FA Cup Twitter and Facebook channels.

First-round ties will be played across the weekend of Saturday, November 7, with First Round winners picking up £22,629 in prize money.

And ahead of the draw we have the confirmed ball numbers.

They are in full:

1 ACCRINGTON STANLEY

2 AFC WIMBLEDON

3 BARROW

4 BLACKPOOL

5 BOLTON WANDERERS

6 BRADFORD CITY

7 BRISTOL ROVERS

8 BURTON ALBION

9 CAMBRIDGE UNITED

10 CARLISLE UNITED

11 CHARLTON ATHLETIC

12 CHELTENHAM TOWN

13 COLCHESTER UNITED

14 CRAWLEY TOWN

15 CREWE ALEXANDRA

16 DONCASTER ROVERS

17 EXETER CITY

18 FLEETWOOD TOWN

19 FOREST GREEN ROVERS

20 GILLINGHAM

21 GRIMSBY TOWN

22 HARROGATE TOWN

23 HULL CITY

24 IPSWICH TOWN

25 LEYTON ORIENT

26 LINCOLN CITY

27 MANSFIELD TOWN

28 MILTON KEYNES DONS

29 MORECAMBE

30 NEWPORT COUNTY

31 NORTHAMPTON TOWN

32 OLDHAM ATHLETIC

33 OXFORD UNITED

34 PETERBOROUGH UNITED

35 PLYMOUTH ARGYLE

36 PORT VALE

37 PORTSMOUTH

38 ROCHDALE

39 SALFORD CITY

40 SCUNTHORPE UNITED

41 SHREWSBURY TOWN

42 SOUTHEND UNITED

43 STEVENAGE

44 SUNDERLAND

45 SWINDON TOWN

46 TRANMERE ROVERS

47 WALSALL

48 WIGAN ATHLETIC

49 DARLINGTON

50 SKELMERSDALE UNITED

51 SOLIHULL MOORS

52 BANBURY UNITED

53 SOUTH SHIELDS

54 HARTLEPOOL UNITED

55 FC UNITED OF MANCHESTER

56 BRACKLEY TOWN

57 KING'S LYNN TOWN

58 CHESTERFIELD

59 AFC FYLDE OR ALTRINCHAM

60 MARINE

61 CRAY VALLEY (PM)

62 CANVEY ISLAND

63 HAYES & YEADING UNITED

64 BROMLEY

65 TONBRIDGE ANGELS

66 HAMPTON & RICHMOND BOROUGH

67 WOKING

68 MALOON & TIPTREE

69 DAGENHAM & REDBRIDGE

70 BARNET

71 OXFORD CITY

72 DULWICH HAMLET

73 EASTLEIGH

74 TORQUAY UNITED

75 HAVANT & WATERLOOVILLE

76 BOREHAM WOOD

77 YEOVIL TOWN

78 BISHOP'S STORTFORD OR ST ALBANS CITY

79 CONCORD RANGERS

80 CHORLEY