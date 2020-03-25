King's Lynn Town's season is almost certainly over - but it remains unclear what will happen in the National League North in regards to promotion and relegation.

The National League have voted to end their season now due to the coronavirus pandemic, declaring the season null and void with immediate effect.

But that decision now has to be ratified during talks with the FA - and confirm who goes up and down.

The Walks 3 (31834524)

A statement from the National League to its member clubs said: "As many of you will know, the National League held a board discussion yesterday (Monday) which was the third such meeting in 11 days.

"The broad consensus that our clubs wish for a decision to be made to close the season as soon as possible.

"The National League attended a further meeting last night (by video conference) with the Football Association, and the FA have been asked to assist us with making the decisions to officially postpone all remaining National League fixtures and to end the season as soon as possible for the purposes of player contracts.

"The National League is also working with the FA to define all reasonable and practical options for the determination of the 2019/20 season, and to provide guidance to clubs on dealing with player contracts, player registrations, and the application of the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme.

"We will continue to press for updates and will ensure that any further information is relayed to its clubs as soon as its received.

"The league is very aware that clubs are looking for answers and greater certainty and we will remain focused on delivering these in the most timely manner possible.

"Please keep the flow of information going with the league's directors and staff, and be assured that we respond as soon as we can when updates are available on the various issues.

"Finally, thank you to all clubs for submitting financial questionnaires, The data and comments have been reported to the Football Association, and we will continue to press for urgent additional assistance to be made available to National League and other non-league clubs.

"Above all we wish everyone a safe and healthy passage through these turbulent times."

The Linnets are second in the table two points behind York City but with two games in hand on the Minstermen.

There is only one automatic promotion spot, with the second being decided by play-offs.

Earlier this week, Linnets chairman Stephen Cleeve called for clear leadership from the National League over the coronavirus crisis.

Cleeve said: "What everyone needs is a decisive quick plan so we know where we are.

"I get the feeling that the league wants to finish this season but logistically if that happens it will also ruin the next season. We have to accept where we are. PPG (points per game) allows us all to move on."

All professional football has been suspended until April 30, at the earliest, but the Premier League and EFL have already decided they want to complete their season’s fixtures in some form or another and no matter how long it would take.