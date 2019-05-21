King's Lynn Town have today released three players as manager Ian Culverhouse starts rebuilding his squad for life in the National League North.

The trio of Craig Parker, Joe Robinson and Will Mellors-Blair have all departed as Culverhouse starts to put his stamp on a fresh challenge following promotion.

The Walks, Lynn FC 2 (10272201)

A statement on the club's website read: "King's Lynn Town can today confirm the release of three players in the last 24 hours.

"Craig Parker, Joe Robinson and Will Mellors-Blair have all left after being part of the squad that helped the club to promotion to the National North.

"Midfielder Parker, 32, joined Lynn in June 2017 from AFC Sudbury, making a total of 94 appearances (68 starts) and scoring 19 goals.

"Robinson, a former Cambridge City and Bishops Stortford player, made 10 appearances for the Linnets having arrived at the club in early January.

"Mellors-Blair, meanwhile, made two starts and 11 substitute appearances, scoring one goal, after signing for the Linnets in the middle of January.

"Everyone at the Walks wishes all three players every success in their future careers, and thanks them for their efforts during their time at the club."

All three players leave less than a fortnight after the club moved up to Step 2 football after a 3-2 victory over Warrington in the Super Play-Off final.

The Linnets boss still has a number of players - including Warrington extra-time hero Michael Gash - out of contract this summer as he assembles a squad ready to compete at the next level.