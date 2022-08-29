King's Lynn Town boss Tommy Widdrington has hit out at a section of Peterborough Sports supporters following today's 2-1 victory at the Bee Arena.

The Linnets moved three points clear at the top of the National League North standings thanks to substitute Josh Barrett's late goal in Cambridgeshire.

But Widdrington admitted he was hurt by the level of abuse, which included death threats, on the touchline throughout the 90 minutes.

Linnets boss Tommy Widdrington shows his frustration in the first half. Picture: Tim Smith. (58693384)

Speaking after the game, Lynn's boss said: "I've been in the game a long, long time and I'm aware of people having a bit of a go because they don't support your team or want them to do well.

"Some of the things I've had to endure today in terms of vitriolic language, the throwing of liquids and death threats is just not on.

"We're playing at Step Two of the national pyramid of football and people should be coming to watch the game, not just barrack.

"When we scored I remarked: 'Are you not going to clap that goal', that's all I said and then all hell breaks lose.

"I've listened to them for 92 minutes giving me dog's abuse and wishing unmeasurable and unfathomable things towards me and it's hit a nerve.

"It's happened at the last two away games. I don't get paid enough money to take that abuse and I don't need it to be honest with you. I love my job and doing what I do but that's not on."

An emotional Widdrington added: "I'm not having a go at this football club or anybody who works at it, it's punters.

"They shouldn't be allowed to act or talk like that, as they also did at Telford, it's wrong.

"I wouldn't want a manager coming to our football club and being heckled or abused verbally or physically. I've got no problem with people calling me baldy or Geordie, keep it to football as that's what we are here for, but they wasn't.

"I don't think they've seen anything of the game because they spent the whole of it screaming in my left ear and that's why I stood with my back to them."

It is believed that Widdrington has reported the incidents to the match referee but whether the club take it even further remains to be seen.

Jimmy Dean instructs his players. Picture: Ian Burt. (58957401)

Rival boss Jimmy Dean played down the alleged behaviour, saying: "It's handbags. I get stick when I come to Lynn but nothing is said because there's 1,000 people there whereas it is a bit more isolated here.

"That's the fashion of defeat. Wrongly or rightly the goal has ignited Tommy to celebrate and it has ignited a few of our fans to say something back.

"I've got no problems with Tommy. He's a gentleman and very humble and I didn't hear anything as I had my head in the sand.

"As long as nobody has been hurt, I don't really care."