The man responsible for masterminding back-to-back promotions for King's Lynn Town has paid tribute to the players and all the staff at the club.

Ian Culverhouse has remarkably guided the club from the Southern League Central Premier to the top flight of the National League in the space of three seasons.

Speaking on the achievement, the former Tottenham and Norwich City defender said: "I just want to say a massive thank you to all the people who have been behind this great achievement.