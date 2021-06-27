Ian Culverhouse says there will be a new plan of action for next season – and King's Lynn Town have got to get it right.

The 57-year-old is under no illusions about the task facing the club as they prepare for their second season in the National League top flight.

A busy summer of change is already well underway as the Linnets make the transition into full-time football and the Lynn boss acknowledges that he has a major rebuilding job on his hands.

Ian Culverhouse. (47570001)

Culverhouse said: “I think so – because of us going to a full-time model and we have got to get it right.

“We had a free shot last year. If we get it wrong this time it will be a harsh punishment.

"There has been a lot of pressure, but I am really enthusiastic about the names we have got on our hit list and if we can get them through then I think it will be exciting times.

“I am really excited about it. The people we have gone in for have been really enthusiastic to come and listen to us.

“We have got to get this one right and the way things are going at the moment to go full-time as well, is a massive, massive step for this football club and we have got to get it right.”

While the Lynn boss continues to piece together his playing jigsaw for next season, he took time to thank club icons Ryan Jarvis and Michael Gash following their emotional departures on the final day of last season.

Culverhouse said: “Absolutely fantastic from the first day they walked in here.

“Both of them have been a massive, massive part of this football club and will probably go down in history as two of the best players this football club has ever had.

"What they have done for us – Jarvs’s consistency levels, day in, day out, were superb.”

Lynn's boss admitted that there is likely to be further movement from last season's playing staff before the club begin pre-season on July 10.

“There are still a couple of decisions to be made on a few of them because some of them have got very, very good jobs and they are trying to work around that.

“What I don’t want to do is go into it half-heartedly – if we are going to do this model we have got to do it properly, everyone has to be committed to it.

“There are a couple we are still waiting on, but the majority are still with us. Obviously a few will move on because of game time.”

It's very much a fresh start in so many aspects and that includes Lynn's new link-up with Anglian Combination outfit Heacham, where where the team will train four times a week from next month.

Culverhouse said: “We are really pleased and grateful that Heacham have come in to help us because it gives us a base because we haven’t had a base, but that is somewhere we can go.

"They have given us everything there – it is somewhere we can call home for a little while, and we can just turn up and use the facilities and that will be massive to us.

"We will be doing double sessions and to have somewhere we can constantly go to and call home and report to is going to help.”