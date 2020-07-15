Home   Sport   Article

King's Lynn Town boss won't stand in the way of prolific frontman if he leaves

By Greg Plummer
-
greg.plummer@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 14:03, 15 July 2020
 | Updated: 14:04, 15 July 2020

King's Lynn Town boss Ian Culverhouse says he won't stand in the way of striker Adam Marriott if the frontman gets an opportunity to step back onto the league stage.

Marriott, scorer of 28 league goals last season, has yet to commit to Lynn for next season despite being offered a new deal at The Walks.

If the popular striker does choose to leave, he will go with Culverhouse’s blessing.

