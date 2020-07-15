King's Lynn Town boss won't stand in the way of prolific frontman if he leaves
Published: 14:03, 15 July 2020
| Updated: 14:04, 15 July 2020
King's Lynn Town boss Ian Culverhouse says he won't stand in the way of striker Adam Marriott if the frontman gets an opportunity to step back onto the league stage.
Marriott, scorer of 28 league goals last season, has yet to commit to Lynn for next season despite being offered a new deal at The Walks.
If the popular striker does choose to leave, he will go with Culverhouse’s blessing.
Read moreFootballKings Lynn
More by this authorGreg Plummer
This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)