Ian Culverhouse has added extra firepower and defensive cover to his King's Lynn Town squad ahead of the weekend.

The Linnets boss has brought in Kairo Mitchell as cover for injured striker Michael Gash, who is expected to be sidelined until after Christmas, and defender Danny Lupano on loan from Hull City.

Grenada international Mitchell, who celebrated his birthday yesterday, came through the ranks at Leicester City while Lupano was on loan with Hull City.

Former King's Lynn Town defender Ryan Fryatt battles with Coalville's Kairo Mitchell during a league meeting between the two sides back in 2019. Picture: Tim Smith. (34703888)

Mitchell, 23, debuted for the Grenada national football team in a 5-0 friendly loss to Panama back in 2017 and has netted three times in seven appearances for the Spice Boys.

A product of the Leicester City Academy, Mitchell had a successful season with Leicester's under-18s in the 2015-16 season before putting pen-to-paper on a one-year deal with the Foxes.

Following his release from Leicester, Mitchell joined National League North side Nuneaton Town, scoring his first league goal for the club, in a 3-1 defeat to Brackley Town.

He then joined Coalville Town on an 18-month contract and scored on his debut in a 1-1 draw against St Neots Town the following day.

Mitchell registered nine goals in 28 appearances for the Ravens and has most recently been training with Conference South outfit Dartford.

Defender Lupano, 20, arrives at The Walks on a one-month loan deal with the option of a further extension.