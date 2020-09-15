King’s Lynn Town have been forced to call off another game because of an on-going Covid-19 scare.

Tonight's Thurlow Nunn First Division game between the club's under-21 side and March Town United, due to be played at the Memorial Field in Downham, has been postponed after a relative of a staff member tested positive for coronavrius.

It comes on the back of the home Braintree Town friendly, the Under-21 game at Needham Market Reserves and King's Lynn Town Lynn Ladies' ERWFL match at Histon all being postponed at the weekend.

A statement from the club on Monday evening read: "Due to the current COVID situation involving a staff members family member and the awaiting of test results, Tuesday night's scheduled under-21 game against March Town United has been postponed.

"Updates regarding Thursday’s under-18 game against Holbeach and the first team game against Kettering on Saturday will follow later in the week."

The only club games to go ahead at the weekend were the Under-12 and Under-16 fixtures in the Junior Premier League (JPL).

Ian Culverhouse's side are currently scheduled to play their first National League fixture against Yeovil Town, in front of the BT Sport cameras, at The Walks on Saturday, October 3.

The whole of Norfolk was recently put on the government's watchlist for coronavirus following the outbreak at Banham Poultry in Attleborough last month.

Last week, Norfolk's director of public health Dr Louise Smith revealed that the latest figures showed the seven day average had been reduced to 8.7 coronavirus cases per 100,000 people living in the county.

But the government has subsequently banned social gatherings of more than six people in an attempt to control the spread of coronavirus, which is rising across the country as a whole.