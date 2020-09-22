King's Lynn Town chairman Stephen Cleeve has called on the Government or the Premier League to deliver a multi-million bail-out package to save National League clubs.

The National League, National League North and National League South are due to begin their seasons next weekend, which was set to coincide with the long-sought return of limited crowds to sporting venues.

But the announcement earlier today of tighter restrictions on gatherings, which the Government says could remain in place for up to six months in order to combat rising coronavirus case levels, appears to have dashed those hopes.

Chairman Stephen Cleeve. (39279370)

The National League board will meet on Thursday to discuss the implications of today’s news and Lynn's chairman believes that the majority of clubs will become extinct if a solution isn't found quickly.

Cleeve said: "Today's news is a devastating blow for the football club and, without a doubt, I think this is the most difficult time that clubs at our level have ever faced.

"Football clubs don't make money necessarily when fans do come through the turnstiles, let alone when they don't.

"It's either down to the Premier League or the Government to give us some money so the season can continue in some shape or form.

"You can't just keep switching things on and off. The only way to survive without fans coming through the gates, which is the last thing I want, is for the National League to be given between 2 to 3 million a month to help clubs through.

"The Premier League gives a lot of it's income to charity, but in this situation I think charity needs to stay at home."

"We're in an impossible situation now and if there is no help forthcoming and the season kicks-off then I believe there could be as few as five or six clubs survive come the end of the season.

"I think there are a handful of clubs at our level and the one below who couldn't care less if crowds come in or not, but others are run hand-to-mouth on a week-to-week basis. I'd put ourselves in that category."

The Walks, home of King's Lynn Town Football Club.. (33326853)

If the season does go ahead, Cleeve has to find alternative income streams, although he feels money from the Government or the Premier League would allow clubs to set up a streaming service, similar to the one used in the EFL.

“There are two possibilities – how many tickets can we sell to stream games live and would it be enough to cover the wages?, he said.

“If not, would the players take less money during this period?

“If we could cover the wages from the streaming from our home games I could likely cover the other expenses, the coach travel, utility expenses and stuff like that, myself.

"I do think without the stream money we’re finished. At the moment the books are balanced but it can't go on forever, it's just not feasible."

Lynn's chairman also remains baffled at some of the other measures outlined by the Government.

He said: "You are allowed to sit in a pub and restaurant until 10pm, so why are you not allowed to sit in a football stadium until that time if it is policed properly?

"It's madness. Teams at the levels above and below us have all started their seasons while football clubs at Steps 1 and 2 have been left in limbo with no income coming in."