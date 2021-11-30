King's Lynn Town chairman Stephen Cleeve has a simple message for the club’s next manager – keep us up.

The Linnets are six points adrift of safety in the drop zone and Cleeve says it is vital the club stay in the National League’s top-flight.

"His first job will be to keep us up and steady the ship,” he said.

Chairman Stephen Cleeve after watching the latest disaster unfold from the stands. (53062279)

"I think if we can get the right man in, three quick wins will change the complexion of everything, but we haven't got time to waste.

"We've only had one shot on target in our last two league games and that's something which has got to change.

"We want to make King's Lynn a horrible place for all teams to come. At the moment we've only picked up one point from our first nine home games so I can understand the frustrations of the fans.

Cleeve said he had been staggered by the response of potential applicants for the vacant manager’s job since the club parted company with Ian Culverhouse by mutual consent yesterday afternoon.

“There has been significant interest in the job," he admitted.

"The problem is there are a lot of very good pro coaches but you have to balance that coaching ability with the ability to bring in some players quickly, to know the league quickly, to possibly offload those players who are not performing.

"I'm very open minded as to who we bring in and in an ideal world I'd like to have them in place by the middle of next week.

"There isn't a set formula as such, but it will help if they know the league and have the right contacts.

"Some of the applicants are very well qualified coaches, but there will be some of these who can make the step up to be a manager and others who can't.

"I've already had contact with one experienced manager who I believe would have kept us up, but he couldn't come because of where we are based.

"There is no point rushing it in for one game, but at the same time we can’t go on for very long because we are in a precarious situation, so the sooner we get somebody in the better for everyone."

Lynn's owner hopes to have someone in place for the league clash against Dover Athletic on December 11 - but one man who has ruled himself out of the running is interim manager Paul Bastock.

Cleeve said: "He doesn’t want to become the manager, which I understand, but equally he would like to still be involved in the club in some way and if it's possible I would like to keep him at the club.”