King's Lynn Town chairman Stephen Cleeve has taken to social media to thank fans for their continued support during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Linnets revealed last week that they are facing a 100,000 shortfall due to the pandemic which has led to a suspension of the National League fixtures.

Cleeve took to Twitter to say: "We have put the tickets for our cancelled games and a season ticket for the final four homes games on sale on the club’s homepage.

King's Lynn Town Chairman, Stephen Cleeve.. (27054910)

"If the games go ahead your donation will be turned into a ticket. If it doesn’t your help will play a big part in moving us through this nightmare.

"Finally, a big heartfelt thanks from me to everyone that has done what they were able to.

"I am well aware that many of you have many other issues to consider, so the fact that you helped the club in our hours of need means even more to me.Keep safe out there."

The Lynn chief revealed that the National League North club is so far dealing with the financial choppy waters caused by the coronavirus.

Cleeve said: "All vat and PAYE is up to date, I personally paid last months on March 19. The players were paid on Friday and are up to date.

"We are trying to do a deal with the players, a kind of compromise agreement, but with the government's announcement it may not be needed and we await details.

"Most players are being very reasonable and supportive. Under my watch we have never been late once paying in four seasons so they understand the circumstances."

The National League is scheduled to meet this morning to discuss the next steps in response to the virus outbreak, which has so far claimed the lives of more than 200 people in the UK.

A statement from the league yesterday said: "The National League will be holding a board update conference call on Monday morning.

"The board will review the League’s position concerning the suspension of the competition, and the financial position of clubs following feedback submitted last week and in light of the Government’s recently announced economic interventions to assist businesses and protect workers.

"The National League is currently in close dialogue with the Football Association, and we are discussing with them matters concerning season timings and the issues raised by clubs concerning player contracts and registrations. These matters will also be discussed by the board."

The Lynn chairman wants a quick decision made on the crisis.

Cleeve said: "What everyone needs is a decisive quick plan so we know where we are.

"I get the feeling that the league wants to finish this season but logistically if that happens it will also ruin the next season. We have to accept where we are. PPG (points per game) allows us all to move on."

King's Lynn Town Football Club announced this morning that the Walks Stadium has been closed with immediate to all visitors and non essential staff members.