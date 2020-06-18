King's Lynn Town chairman speaks of his 'delight' after club make it back-to-back promotions
Published: 08:12, 18 June 2020
| Updated: 08:13, 18 June 2020
Chairman Stephen Cleeve has spoken of his delight after seeing King's Lynn Town promoted to the National League.
The Linnets were confirmed as champions of the National League North after an Ordinary Resolution was "overwhelmingly" passed yesterday evening.
League standings were decided through an unweighted points-per-game system with Barrow, King's Lynn and Wealdstone confirmed as the champions of the National League, National League North and National League South respectively.
