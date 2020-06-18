Home   Sport   Article

King's Lynn Town chairman speaks of his 'delight' after club make it back-to-back promotions

By Greg Plummer
-
greg.plummer@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 08:12, 18 June 2020
 | Updated: 08:13, 18 June 2020

Chairman Stephen Cleeve has spoken of his delight after seeing King's Lynn Town promoted to the National League.

The Linnets were confirmed as champions of the National League North after an Ordinary Resolution was "overwhelmingly" passed yesterday evening.

League standings were decided through an unweighted points-per-game system with Barrow, King's Lynn and Wealdstone confirmed as the champions of the National League, National League North and National League South respectively.

Read more
FootballKings Lynn

More by this author

Greg Plummer
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE