When Stephen Cleeve bought King's Lynn Town Football Club four years ago, many thought his dream of leading them towards the Football League was somewhat ambitious.

The club was out of the play-off picture in the Evo-Stik League Southern Premier Division and it seemed more a case of consolidating their place in the league rather than achieving promotion from it.

Fast forward four years and back-to-back promotions has catapulted the Linnets into the big time with a place in the National League for the first time in the club's history.