King's Lynn Town chairman Stephen Cleeve has spoken of his 'hurt' and has pleaded with fans not quit before the miracle as the club battle to stay in the National League.

Yesterday's 1-0 home defeat to Aldershot Town left the Linnets deep in the relegation zone and six points adrift of safety.

Last night Cleeve took to Twitter to say: "I am hurting tonight as I am sure many of you are and I am sure that there are some who are not hurting and perhaps should be.

Chairman Stephen Cleeve after watching the latest disaster unfold from the stands. (53062279)

"It’s easy to support a club that’s winning, not so easy a losing team but don’t quit before the miracle.

"My hands are tied in certain areas. We need to find a solution quickly. I only want the best for the club as do all our true fans.

"Some fans feel that I should step down as the performances are on my watch and maybe they are right. All I can say tonight is that I feel your pain."

The future of manager Ian Culverhouse remains unclear with many Linnets supporters calling for him to be sacked following a dismal run of eight successive league defeats.

Lynn have yet to win a game on home soil this season and it has now been 18 matches since they last won a game at The Walks.

The Linnets boss admitted he would be "soul searching" after the club's latest flop.

"We've got to look at all aspects of what's going wrong because it certainly isn't going right.

"It's just a case of sitting down and discussing and seeing where we're gonna go and what we're gonna do," he said.

"We're fighting in a league we never thought we'd be in years ago but we're here and we're not getting the results that's required to stay in it."

Asked whether the chairman would be in dialogue about his future, Culverhouse added: "I presume so, I would think he will be knocking on the door very soon to see what is going on."

Culverhouse made a sensational return to King's Lynn Town for a second spell in the dugout in 2018 - just a few months after leaving the club under the cloud having guided them to the Southern League play-off final.

He led them to back-to-back promotions and into the National League for the first time in the club's history but their dramatic rise has stalled rapidly since then with Covid and the departure of a number of key players leaving him to rebuild the playing squad over the summer.

The club also went full-time in the close season but the move has turned out to be nothing short of a disaster so far.